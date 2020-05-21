James Wolfe
07/01/1936 - 05/14/2020
James E. Wolfe passed away at Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 83, after a long fought battle with dementia, Parkinson's Disease, and Covid-19
James was born to Raymond and Isabelle (Long) Wolfe on July 1, 1936, in Kenton, OH. In June 1956, he graduated from Macomber High School in Cabinet Making. After meeting at the old Miller's Cafe on Airport Highway, he married the love of his life, Charlotte, on December 15, 1973.
For 20 years, Jim worked at Libbey Glass as a Machine Repairman. Though he was a hardworking and dedicated employee, those who loved him will remember Jim most for the enjoyment he found in boating and being a member of the Toledo Sailing Club, even serving as Commodore in 1992 and 2011. After his retirement, he spent much more time at the club, serving as the assistant bar attendant, until his illness caused him to take a step back from the club. Jim also belonged to The Loyal Order of the Moose, District 9 & International Order of Blue Gavel.
Above all, Jim loved spending time with Charlotte and his family.
Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Charlotte Wolfe; his two children, Eric Wolfe (Jenene) of Nevada and Debbie Ostermyer (Jerry) of Michigan; his grandchildren, Jennifer Tran, Bryan Wolfe (Priscilla), Eric Wolfe, Crystal Lindsey (Ben), Melinda Moore (Rick), Jerry Ostermyer, and Dawn VanGorder; 10 great grandchildren; his sister, Joanne Martin (Terry); Joanne's children, Cathy Martin, Jodi Huber, Cheri Irelan (Bob), Mike DeHart, and Jeff DeHart; sister-in-law, Cassie (Joe) Kaucher, her children, Dawn Kaucher, David (BJ) Kaucher; sister-in-law, Claudia (Harry) Bock, her childred, Owen (Araka) Bock, Joshua (Sara) Bock; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Melvin) Mitchell and her children, Tasha Mitchell and Daniel Mitchell; brother, Charles Szymkowiak; sister-in-law, Gina Szymkowiak and her children, Heather (Jeff) Kurdziel, Nikki (Trent) Walborn; many beloved cousins and great nieces and nephews; and his best friends and old dock partners, Ken and Gloria Zoltanski.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Isabelle Wolfe and his brother-in-law, Calvin Szymkowiak.
Due to the global pandemic, a fitting Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Toledo Sailing Club's Sea Wall Fund, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 26, 2020.