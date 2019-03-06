Jamie-Laine Cooper



Jamie-Laine Cooper



1992-2019



"'Because she loves me,' says the Lord, 'I will rescue her; I will protect her, for she acknowledges My name.'" - Psalms 91:14



Jamie was a friend to the lonely and friendless, the unpopular, the misfits. She would give the last of what she had to someone who needed it more. She preferred an ugly sweater from Goodwill over a trendy name brand one. She preferred broken and mended over new and shiny.



Jamie, herself, was broken and mended, over and over. She was relentlessly positive. She loved her babies fiercely. She helped so many, but could not help herself.



Rest in His loving embrace, sweetheart. I hope you knew how much you were loved.



Cherished daughter of Susan and Brad Moenter, beloved sister of Megan Cooper, Taylor (John) Jones Costanzo and newly found siblings Christy, Jeremy, and Melissa, adored mama of Nash and Marley, married to Russell Drouillard, father, James Cooper, precious granddaughter, niece, and cousin to family around the world. Broken crayons still color.



A gathering will take place Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Waterville Community Church, 8217 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Memorials can be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary