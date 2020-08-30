Jamie V, Roop
Jamie V. Roop, 56, of Swanton,passed away August 26, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1963, to the late Milton and Shirlene (Roberts) Roop in Toledo, Ohio. He married Billie (Bennett) Roop and she survives him in Swanton.
Jamie is also survived by daughters, Tamara Cook, Amber Roop, Jami Whitten; step-sons, Cody (Samm) Walls, Chance Walls, Cassidy Walls (Jenna Hillis); step-daughter, Brooke Walls (Collin Hennig); 11 grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Cathy) Roop, Dale (Cindy) Roop, Keith (Pam) Roop, Kip (Kim) Roop; sister, Michelle (Billy) Adams; brothers-in-law, David Wysong Jr. and Cartho (Kim) Bennett II. Jamie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Coy Wysong.
Jamie graduated from Swanton High School and last worked as a carpenter for ES Wagner. He was a family man, and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football. He also enjoyed family cook-outs, golfing, and woodworking. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Jamie's honor may be gifted to The American Cancer Society
. Visitation for Jamie will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Immediately following the visitation will be his committal service at Wood County Memory Gardens. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jamie's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com