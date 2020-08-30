1/1
Jamie V Roop
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie V, Roop

Jamie V. Roop, 56, of Swanton,passed away August 26, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1963, to the late Milton and Shirlene (Roberts) Roop in Toledo, Ohio. He married Billie (Bennett) Roop and she survives him in Swanton.

Jamie is also survived by daughters, Tamara Cook, Amber Roop, Jami Whitten; step-sons, Cody (Samm) Walls, Chance Walls, Cassidy Walls (Jenna Hillis); step-daughter, Brooke Walls (Collin Hennig); 11 grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Cathy) Roop, Dale (Cindy) Roop, Keith (Pam) Roop, Kip (Kim) Roop; sister, Michelle (Billy) Adams; brothers-in-law, David Wysong Jr. and Cartho (Kim) Bennett II. Jamie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Coy Wysong.

Jamie graduated from Swanton High School and last worked as a carpenter for ES Wagner. He was a family man, and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football. He also enjoyed family cook-outs, golfing, and woodworking. He will be dearly missed.

Memorial contributions in Jamie's honor may be gifted to The American Cancer Society. Visitation for Jamie will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Immediately following the visitation will be his committal service at Wood County Memory Gardens. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jamie's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting

www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Committal
Wood County Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
1460 West Wooster Street
Bowling Green, OH 43205
419-352-2171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved