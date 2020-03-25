|
Jamie Wyatt Boger
Jamie Wyatt Boger, 25, of Wauseon, died March 16, 2020 while fulfilling his life-long dream of serving in the United States Army. Jamie was born March 18, 1994, the son of Jeff Boger and the late Jodi Scott. Jamie loved his mother dearly, and following her passing he missed her every day of the remainder of his life. From the beginning and throughout his life, Jamie was surrounded by love.
Upon Jodi's death, Jamie moved in full time with Jeff and his wife, Nikki, with whom Jamie established a uniquely special mother/ son bond that was growing stronger every day. He recently told Jeff that Nikki was the reason he had made it to where he was today. His younger brother and best friend Jordan looked up to him. The two of them were inseparable. Jamie was the spitting image of his Dad, who introduced Jamie to sports, fishing, hunting and dirt bikes. During his best times, and during his worst times his Dad was always there for him.
Jamie's charismatic personality and love of adventure contributed immensely to the joint memories of his large family. His many cousins would also consider him a very close friend. It was recently said by a cousin that "Jamie was more than a cousin but a friend when I didn't have any." Growing up, the kids had an amazing time together, mostly at their beloved Grandma Linda's and Grandpa Steve's. Hunting, fishing, playing video games, riding dirt bikes, jamming to music, and enjoying life with each other, the kids lived every day fully. Jamie was amazingly physically fit and took pride in his appearance. His smile would light up a room and his laugh is unforgettable.
Jamie graduated from Evergreen High School in 2012. A wrestler since elementary school, Jamie wrestled all four years in high school and was known as a fierce competitor. Following high school, Jamie majored in business first at Ohio University and then at the University of Toledo. Following college, Jamie's travels took him to Florida where he worked for a while before returning home to be closer to family.
Jamie then moved to fulfill a desire he had maintained since he was a small child. On March 12, 2019, he enlisted in the Army. With his cousin Ryan's mentorship, Jamie enlisted under an 18x-ray contract which allowed him to become a candidate for the Green Berets once he finished basic training, infantry training and jump school. After excelling in Basic Training, Jamie reported to Fort Bragg as a student with Charlie Company 4th Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group. There he began to train on the Special Forces Qualification Course with the goal of becoming a special forces soldier.
Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Jodi Scott; grandparents, Charlie and Almyra Schaffer, and Jerry Tejkl. He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Nikki Boger; brother, Jordan Valentine; grandparents, Steve and Linda Boger and Joan Tejkl; uncles, Doug Boger (Patty), Dean Boger (Anna), Tom Boger (Rosie), Randy Scott (Karen), Brian Tejkl (Becky), Mark Tejkl (Sheila), John Rice (Sheila), Jamie Rice (Michelle); aunt, Jennifer Coopshaw (Jay); as well as countless cousins and friends.
Due to the current nationwide health situation, services for Jamie will be private. Services will be live-streamed on the Walker Facebook page on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 4 p.m. A public memorial will take place once our national crisis has subsided. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jamie's memory are asked to consider the ().
