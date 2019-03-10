Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Jan E. (Trippe) Bruhn, 81, of Rossford, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Orchard Villa in Oregon, OH, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Adel, Georgia on February 23, 1938 adopted by Gordon C. and Mary Henrietta (Odum) Trippe. Jan worked as a Teacher's Aid for Toledo Public Schools and had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed art, drawing, and painting.

Jan is survived by her children, Kandi (Terry) Kalb, Ralph "Chuck" (Karen) Bruhn, Davina "Penne" (fiancé, Mike Harmon) Zolciak; grandchildren, Taylor Bruhn, Tori (Christian) Bloodworth, Kayleen Kalb, Aubrey Zolciak, Dusty (Vicki) Walsh, Blake Walsh; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Susan (Dwight) Storey, James Bynum, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, David Walsh.

Friends will be received on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Creek Church – Perrysburg Campus, 29129 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences to the family may be made at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
