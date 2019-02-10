Jan Kenneth Garber



Jan Kenneth Garber of Hudson, Michigan, passed away February 3rd, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Jan passed saluting and shaking the hands of the soldiers that did not make it home. Our dad, served as a U.S. Marine Veteran serving his country in Co "A", 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Marine Division. This was an honor he felt he did not deserve, we are forever blessed telling him it was.



Born May 15, 1943 in Toledo to Kenneth and Zenobia (Walker) Garber. Jan was employed



with Champion Spark Plug for more than 30 years in both Toledo and Burlington, Iowa retiring in 1998.



Jan enjoyed many things, auctions, looking for that bargain, driving to multiple stores, but most of all he enjoyed car rides with his best four-legged friend, Toby. Dad was also known for his unfinished projects, his witty sense of humor and his occasional sarcasm. After his retirement, he took a liking of hauling the Amish all over the country. We are forever changed by his many stories of 'where the roads he traveled with the Amish' took him.



Dad had a story or a tale for everyone he met, he certainly had a lot of knowledge on the most unique facts, and we will remember these facts always, we are better people because of them. On our many trips to the VA in Ann Arbor, our conversations were plentiful and insightful. We will always remember how much you liked our driving skills and our milkshakes afterwards.



Jan is survived by his daughters: Lisa (Bradley) Heft, Kelly (Joe) Euliano and Jodi (John) Brewer; his awesome grandchildren: Tyler (Alexa) Heft, Logan (Zach Davies) Heft, Brielle Heft and Easton Brewer and cousins Sheryl Barns and Pam Fox.



Jan's family would like to give a special thanks to all his old and new friends over the years. To all the employee's at County National Bank in Hudson especially Kim and Jennifer, the guys at the Geeting's Parts and Service, his other best friends, Jason Schnabel and Nick Heidelberg, The VA Ann Arbor 7th floor nurses, Edie at the Toledo VA, his special friend Pam Lajiness and her son Jason Mackay and most of the aides and nurses at Hospice.



Thank you for the ride Big G, we will take it from here; we will mow your grass, fix your skid loader and pull your weeds. Maybe not as quickly as you would like, but we will get it done. Our book of life will continue, we will see you on the next journey.



Dad's funeral will be private with a celebration of his life being held in the spring with a date to be determined. This celebration will be posted in the Hudson Post-Gazette and will be held at the Hannan-Colvin, MI Post 180, 16113 Cadmus Rd, Hudson, MI 49247 in his home town of Hudson Michigan. Please come and share a story or two in our dad and grandpa's honor.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary