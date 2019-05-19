Jan M. "Mike" LaPoint, Sr.



Jan M. "Mike" LaPoint Sr., 73, loving husband, father, grandfather, married to the love of his life, Barb, for 53 years, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his Toledo home while under hospice care. Mike was born April 6, 1946, in Toledo, to parents Rudolph Sr. and Mildred (Moore) LaPoint.



Mike is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Conry) LaPoint; daughter Michelle Nieman; sons Jan Michael Jr., (Debbie), Thomas (Connie), Matthew (Jaime) and Anthony (Amanda) LaPoint; grandchildren Nicholas, Zachary, Jacob, Hallie, Hannah, Kyle "K.J.," Kailey, Kade, Grace, Emma, Abby, Olivia, Mackenzie "Beeper," Brady "Little Guy," Raegan, Paxton and Landry; sisters Sr. Rebecca LaPoint, Noreen (Jim) Greathouse, Rosemary Wolf and Nita (Gerry) Randolph; brothers Karl (Cathy) and Bernie (Donna) LaPoint. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Betty Foor, Marilyn Marshall and Leanne Campbell; brothers Paul, Jean, Pete and Rudolph LaPoint Jr.; sisters-in-law Letha, Norma and Lucy LaPoint; and brothers-in-law George Marshall, Roy Campbell and Jim Wolf.



He was a machine operator with Dana for more than 30 years retiring in 2000. Mike was proud to have coached T.B.A. baseball for more than 25 years and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in their athletic endeavors. He liked going to the races at Oak Shade with Joe and Jim.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, May 21, from 3 – 8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Clement Catholic Church, Wednesday, May 22, at 10 AM, where Mike's body will lie in state one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.



The family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Hospice for all their care and compassion.



Those wishing to offer memorials in Mike's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the Kevin LaPoint Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O Whitmer High School, to the attention of Matt Squibb. Online condolences to



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019