Jan Ross Huffman aged 75 years, passed away March 6, 2019 at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh, NY after a long illness. Jan was born September 17, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio, to Merlin Louise (Zautner, 1918-1992) and Loyal Edward Huffman Sr. (1913-1972). He was a 1962 graduate of Swanton High School and in 1965 married his classmate Judith Kern. They divorced in 1993. He began his career as a draftsman at the Toledo Jeep plant and later became a steward for the United Auto Workers. He was a strong union advocate and worked tirelessly to support his UAW colleagues at the Jeep plant to negotiate their contracts and improve worker's rights, pay and benefits. He retired from Jeep in 1996and moved to Melbourne FL, where he owned and operated the Time Out Sports Bar until he fell ill in 2002.

Predeceased by his parents and brother Loyal Huffman Jr. (1942-1994), he is survived by his uncle Ira Zautner of Oregon, OH; daughters Jamie Padmore (Eric) of Silver Spring, MD, Janelle Henry (Gary) of Plattsburgh, NY,;and grandsons Robert Padmore and Oliver Henry.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
