Jan Westmeyer



Jan Westmeyer, age 72 of Perrysburg, passed away on April 4, 2019. She was born to John and Beatrice Groth on August 25, 1946. She was a graduate of Rogers High School where she enjoyed being a Majorette. She then attended Murray State University and then went on to work for the Standard Oil Company. Jan married the love of her life, Kip Westmeyer, on August 26, 1967, and together they raised their son, Jeff.



After leaving Standard Oil, she went into business for herself and became an owner of her own interior decorating business. She also ran her own video editing business. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed coordinating league events. She loved bridge where she was a Silver Life Master, jigsaw puzzles and being an overall competitor.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Groth. She is survived by her loving husband, Kip and son, Jeff (Melissa) Westmeyer.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, April 9th from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019