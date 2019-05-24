Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Jana Marie Johnson


Jana Marie Johnson Obituary
Jana Marie Johnson

Jana Marie Johnson, 59 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on May 21, 2019 after a tough battle with cancer in Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The daughter of Elloyd and Ethel (Carter) Lindzy she was born on December 7, 1959 in Sylvania, OH.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jana was a proud stay at home mother. She chose to care for her family, though she was brilliant and could have done anything. She prioritized her family above all else and was willing to drop everything to help others. Jana was an excellent cook and some of her other joys in life were creative writing, botany, knitting, crafts and science fiction. Her family was lucky to have such a special person.

Jana is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Theodore; sons, William "Dain" Johnson, Thomas Johnson and Joseph (Jacqueline) Johnson; granddaughter, Kiley Johnson; sisters, Daina (Rhino) Lindzy-Nix and Laura (John) Burrell; Aunts Gertrude (Carter) Leland and Janice Rayann (Lindzy) Lozano. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on May 24, 2019
