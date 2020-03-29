Home

Jane Ann Beebe-Adams


1960 - 2020
Jane Ann Beebe-Adams Obituary
Jane Ann Beebe-Adams

Jane Ann Beebe-Adams, age 59, of Sylvania, passed away at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born to Harold and Patricia (Way) Beebe on December 19, 1960, in Warren, Ohio. Jane was a graduate of Bowsher High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and also a Paralegal Degree from The University of Toledo. She worked several years in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and more recently at a local law firm. Jane and her husband Phil, were members of various social organization such as the Maumee River Yacht Club, Heatherdowns Country Club and Highland Meadows Golf Club. Many memories were made by the annual vacations that she and Phil took to Aruba over the years.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 33 years, Philip J. "Phil" Adams; step-children, Tonya (Jeff) Arquette, Tara Davis and Tobi (Jimmy) Toler; grandchildren, Austin, Taegan and Kyah; siblings, Raymond (Debbie) Beebe, Keith (Michelle) Beebe and Judy (John) Carlson; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Patricia Beebe.

At Jane's request there will be no formal services. Her family will announce a Celebration of Her Life at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
