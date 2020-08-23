1/1
Jane Ann Johnson
1932 - 2020
Jane Ann Johnson

Jane A. Johnson 87, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 19, 2020 at The Gardens of St. Francis, where she lived for five years. Jane was born at her family home on Wheeling Street in Oregon, Ohio August 23, 1932, to Fred and Gertrude (Schupp) Miller. Jane was the baby of the family, lovingly known as "Janie". She held many jobs throughout her life; however, her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Jane enjoyed cooking and hosting Sunday dinners and holidays for her family. Her hobbies included: playing card games, puzzles, crocheting, selling Avon, and casino trips with her family.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Judith (Roger) Creeger and Susan (Steve) Leavitt; grandchildren, Stephanie (Russell) Decker, Jeffrey Creeger, Amy (Daniel) Firsdon, William Abt, III, and Kerry Abt; great grandchildren, Samantha, Henry, Lily, Claire, and Emily Firsdon, Jared and Annelise Abt, Yasmine and Samar Azmi; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents; brothers, Harold, Norman, Ramon; sisters, Dorothy, Grace, and Marilyn; nieces, Barbara Gibson and Sharon Parrish; and nephew, Ron Kretzer.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Gardens of St. Francis.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
