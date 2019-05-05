Jane D. Valentine



Jane D. Valentine, age 85, of Holland, Ohio, passed away with her loving family by her bedside on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on October 15, 1933 to Carl W. and Mary H. (Drexel) Dobos in Baltimore, Maryland and was raised by her father, Carl and her step-mother, Marian Dobos. Jane was a mother to all in the neighborhood and gave of herself selflessly. She volunteered at St. Mary's Parish in North Toledo and was known and well respected as the, "playground mom." Jane will be remembered and dearly missed as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and mentor to many.



Left to cherish her memory are her children who were her pride and joy, Rita, Robin (Pat), Troy (Marilyn), Bill (Jennifer), Tony (Jeni), Rodney (Mark), Chris (Cindy) and Jim Valentine; grandchildren, Josh, Adam, Robert, Jacob, Racheal, Race, Nickolas, Eric, Shawn, Patrick, Joseph, Angela, Marcus, Matthew, Dylan, Tristan, Cody, Brandon, Marcos, C.J., Ty and Tatum; 8 great-grandchildren plus one expected in August; 5 siblings; 1 brother in law; many special nieces, nephews and the many friends that belong to the Sisters of Notre Dame. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother; son, Jeffrey Valentine; 2 siblings and her 5 sisters in law that were like her sisters.



The family will receive guests on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419-473-0300) with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will begin in the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613 with Rev. Francis J. Speier officiating.



In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to send a memorial contribution, please consider the organizations that Jane was very passionate about, Beach House - Leading Families Home, http://www.beachhousetoledo.org/donate.php or to the Sisters of Notre Dame, http://www.toledosnd.org.



To leave a special message for Jane's family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019