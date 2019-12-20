|
Jane de Baun Brownson
Jane de Baun Brownson, 87, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kingston of Perrysburg. She was born in Paterson, NJ on September 21, 1932 to John and Ethel (Fitzpatrick) de Baun. A graduate from Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, Jane married Leonard E. "Dino" Brownson III on July 3, 1954. They were married 63 years and raised five children together.
Jane supported her husband's career at O-I. Living in Havana, Cuba; Miami, FL; Geneva, Switzerland; Brussels, Belgium; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; and Perrysburg, OH, before retiring in Jupiter, Florida and Perrysburg, OH. In retirement Jane enjoyed volunteering in the protection of sea turtles. She was an avid reader, dog lover, and enjoyed watching tennis. She will be missed by her many friends and family.
Jane is survived by her children, Leonard E. "Lee" (Siobhan) Brownson, Michael A. (Rose) Brownson, Stephen C. (Lore) Brownson and A. Elena (Alastair) Brownson-McAlees; grandchildren, Laura (Eric) Hogensen, Patrick (Katie) Brownson, Sarah (Eugene Rowell) Brownson, Elizabeth A. Brownson, Nicholas J. (Dana) Brownson, Alex Brownson, Amanda Brownson, Margaux Keating and Mara Keating; special nieces, Jennifer Morrison and Jane Ams. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John P. Brownson; and sister, Joan de Baun Watkins.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). Those wishing to donate in Jane's name may consider the ASPCA or Toledo Area Humane Society.
