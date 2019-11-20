Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Jane E. Hart


1932 - 2019
Jane E. Hart Obituary
Jane E. Hart

Jane Elouise Hart, age 87, of Toledo, passed away on November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home. Jane was born October 23, 1932 in Sandusky, OH to James and Cyrena (Phillips) Humphreys. She was employed with Honey Baked Hams. She collected frog themed items and enjoyed listening to music.

In addition to her parents, Jane was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Smith and great-granddaughter, Taressa Washington. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lloyd Hart, children; Patrick Smith, Vickie (Lupe) Blanco, Sherry (Kelvin) Pratt and Bobbie Hart; grandchildren; Patrick Jr., Lupe III, Danielle, Samantha, Cyrena, Sydney, Sumer and Preston, and four great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019
