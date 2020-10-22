1/1
Jane E. Williamson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Jane E. Williamson

Mrs. Jane E. Williamson of Toledo, OH was born to the union of Milton and Garnet Chinneth on December 28, 1927. Surrounded by her loving family, she peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus, Monday, October 19, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Jane graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and received her degree from Owens Community College.

On August 15, 1952, J.T. Williamson made the ultimate decision and married the love of his life Jane Chinneth. J.T. and Jane were blessed to be married sixty-four years.

Jane worked at the Martin Luther King Day Care Center and was the Director of ECDC and Sunrise Day Care Centers. Friendship Baptist Church was her last employer. She was a Lucas County Foster Parent for over ten years. Jane's proudest moments was caring for Children.

Jane became co-owner and operator of the Golden Fox Inn at Fox Lake in Angola, Indiana. The Golden Fox Inn provided the home away from home getaway for many of their colleagues, friends, and families. She was known in the neighborhood as the lady with large dogs (Great Danes). She was affectionately known as "Granny Jane" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DiChaun, her great grandson, made sure that she was always taken care of.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Garnet Chinneth; husband, J.T. Williamson and daughter, Diane M Cowell.

She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Richard (Colleen) McCray, Kevin (IDA), Rodney (Barbara) of Findlay, and Mario Williamson; daughters, Suzette (George) Cowell Jr., Tina (Tommy) Butts and Schnell Sanders; bonus son, Carl (Dawn) Dixon of California; grandchildren that she raised, Reggie, Garnet and Anthony Cowell; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Lifelong friends Juanita Brown, Oreda Bufkin and Rose Foster. A special thanks to Velma Pryor and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9 and 11 a.m. respectively Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor and Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Officiant. Social Distancing and Masks Required.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved