Mrs. Jane E. WilliamsonMrs. Jane E. Williamson of Toledo, OH was born to the union of Milton and Garnet Chinneth on December 28, 1927. Surrounded by her loving family, she peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus, Monday, October 19, 2020, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Jane graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and received her degree from Owens Community College.On August 15, 1952, J.T. Williamson made the ultimate decision and married the love of his life Jane Chinneth. J.T. and Jane were blessed to be married sixty-four years.Jane worked at the Martin Luther King Day Care Center and was the Director of ECDC and Sunrise Day Care Centers. Friendship Baptist Church was her last employer. She was a Lucas County Foster Parent for over ten years. Jane's proudest moments was caring for Children.Jane became co-owner and operator of the Golden Fox Inn at Fox Lake in Angola, Indiana. The Golden Fox Inn provided the home away from home getaway for many of their colleagues, friends, and families. She was known in the neighborhood as the lady with large dogs (Great Danes). She was affectionately known as "Granny Jane" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DiChaun, her great grandson, made sure that she was always taken care of.She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Garnet Chinneth; husband, J.T. Williamson and daughter, Diane M Cowell.She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Richard (Colleen) McCray, Kevin (IDA), Rodney (Barbara) of Findlay, and Mario Williamson; daughters, Suzette (George) Cowell Jr., Tina (Tommy) Butts and Schnell Sanders; bonus son, Carl (Dawn) Dixon of California; grandchildren that she raised, Reggie, Garnet and Anthony Cowell; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Lifelong friends Juanita Brown, Oreda Bufkin and Rose Foster. A special thanks to Velma Pryor and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 9 and 11 a.m. respectively Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604. Dr. W. L. Perryman, Pastor and Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Officiant. Social Distancing and Masks Required.