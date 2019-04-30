Jane Elizabeth Kovacs



Jane Elizabeth Kovacs, 81, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Advanced Specialty Hospital. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on March 31, 1938 to Henry and Marie (Miller) Lichtle. Jane graduated from St. Wendelin High School and continued her education at the Mercy School of Nursing, earning her RN license. She later attended St. John's Women's College in Cleveland. She first practiced her nursing skills in hospital settings especially enjoying labor and delivery. She later helped to establish the employee health service at the Government Center, retiring after more than 20 years of service. On May 21, 1966, she married the love of her life, James Kovacs who preceded her in death in 2010.



A member of Sacred Heart/Epiphany of the Lord Parish for over 50 years, she volunteered her time at the church, Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, and in the Pastoral Care Department at St. Charles Hospital. She's recently enjoyed spending summers at Gem Beach in Catawba Island, following the Cleveland Browns, and playing cards with friends, whether it was bridge, poker, or time at the casino. She most cherished her family, who will miss her dearly.



Surviving are her sons, Michael (Mary) Kovacs, Matthew Kovacs; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and six brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, The family will also greet friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord Parish- Sacred Heart, 509 Oswald. St., Toledo, Ohio 43605 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany of the Lord Parish or Cardinal Stritch High School.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019