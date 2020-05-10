Jane Ellen Morman-Casebier
1951 - 2020
Jane Ellen Morman-Casebier

07/16/1951 - 05/03/2020

Jane Ellen Morman-Casebier passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center. She was born on July 16, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Marguerite (Grover) Morman. Jane was a 1971 graduate of Robert S. Rogers High School. She attended St. Petries Lutheran Church, while being an active member in Esther Circle, and enjoyed being a member of the Quilting Group. Jane had also been active with Vacation Bible School.

She is survived by her sister, Linda (Tom) Plageman; nieces, Lesa Plageman-Humphrey and Anna Plageman-Hensley; great-nephews, Devin and Jake Humphrey, and Dylan and Brayden Hensley; along with many cousins and very dear good friend, Helga Kuhn. In addition to her parents; Jane was preceded in death by her niece, Sara Plageman-Clark.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the University of Toledo Medical Center for all their care.

The funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Petries Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Davita. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Linda, so sorry to hear of Janes passing. Hugs to you for comfort and peace. She was lucky to have such a loving sister!
Aggie dept)
Friend
May 10, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pete Hopkins
