Jane Ellen Morman-Casebier
07/16/1951 - 05/03/2020
Jane Ellen Morman-Casebier passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Center. She was born on July 16, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Marguerite (Grover) Morman. Jane was a 1971 graduate of Robert S. Rogers High School. She attended St. Petries Lutheran Church, while being an active member in Esther Circle, and enjoyed being a member of the Quilting Group. Jane had also been active with Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Tom) Plageman; nieces, Lesa Plageman-Humphrey and Anna Plageman-Hensley; great-nephews, Devin and Jake Humphrey, and Dylan and Brayden Hensley; along with many cousins and very dear good friend, Helga Kuhn. In addition to her parents; Jane was preceded in death by her niece, Sara Plageman-Clark.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the University of Toledo Medical Center for all their care.
The funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Petries Lutheran Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or Davita. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.