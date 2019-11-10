|
|
Jane G. Schlagheck
Jane G. Schlagheck, 87, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Phoenix at Tucker in Georgia following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Richard C. "Dick" Schlagheck; her parents, Melvin and Florence Stith and her brother, Raymond. She is survived by her 5 children and 2 grandsons, Michael and Cheryl Schlagheck, Charlotte, NC, (their sons, Erik and his wife, Mohini, and Tyler in Atlanta); Nancy, Columbus, OH.; David, New York City; Karl, Chicago and Steven, Cleveland. Michael and his wife Cheryl were fully dedicated to Jane's care for years, and the family is grateful.
Jane was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy, going on to study at St. Vincent's. She was always furthering her education, and spent a career caring for others as an X-Ray Technician, an LPN, an RN, and - in her retirement at The Villages in Florida - as a Hospice Volunteer and Coordinator. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and nurse.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online: ACT.ALZ.ORG and click Get Involved then Donate; By Mail: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019