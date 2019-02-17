Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Jane L. Hubley, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February, 15, 2019. She was born in Loyall, Kentucky, on July 18, 1939 to Cedric and Ruby (Brown) Moore. On January 8, 1959 she married the love of her life, Robert Hubley. Jane worked at Hunt Wesson Foods before retiring after 31 years of service. She enjoyed her church friends, helping others, but most of all cherished her family. She had a kind soul and will be deeply missed.

Jane is survived by her husband of 60, years, Robert; son, Rickey Hubley; daughter, Carrie Ackerman; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; granddaughter, Ellen; and 3 siblings.

In accordance with Jane's wishes, services will remain private. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to or .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
