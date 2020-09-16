1/1
Jane M. Sinay
1939 - 2020
Jane M. Sinay

Jane M. Sinay, 81, passed away on September 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born in Monroe, Michigan on June 21, 1939 to Thurman and Pauline Liedel. Jane graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Monroe. She was a Radiology Technician/Supervisor at St. Charles Hospital for over 40 years. Jane was also a member of the St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the casino, traveling to Florida and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved attending and supporting all of her grandchildrens' events.

Surviving are her daughters, Lisa (Jim) Gyori, Lynn (John) Cark, Ann Marie (Mark) Williams; son, Patrick Sinay; grandchildren, Kristen (Matt) Trzcinski, Derek, Brooke, Brandon Gyori, Matthew, Eric Cark, Brady and Kennedy Williams; brother, John (Karen) Liedel; sister, Judi (Bruce) Kelly; and sister-in-laws, Judy Sinay and Dona Liedel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents; and brother, Paul Liedel.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Prayer Service and Inurnment at St. Ignatius Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Jane's name can be directed to St. Charles Hospital Auxiliary or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Prayer Service
02:00 PM
St. Ignatius Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
