Jane Marie Bialecki
Jane Marie Bialecki, 79, of Springfield, Twp., passed away September 18, 2020, in Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Jane was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter William and Bertha Alma (Straits) Quinlan. Jane was a CPA she was the Financial controller for Trane Heating and Air retiring in 2004. Jane meet her future husband when they both worked for the Jobst Institute.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin J. Bialecki and was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, 1 brother. Surviving are her daughter, Jill (Larry) Scott; son, Michael Bialecki; grandson, Jimmie F Carros III; great grandson, Jimmie F Carros IV.
The family received friends and relatives Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, after 10:00 a.m. where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign Jane's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.comwww.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com