1/1
Jane Marie Bialecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Marie Bialecki

Jane Marie Bialecki, 79, of Springfield, Twp., passed away September 18, 2020, in Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. Jane was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Peter William and Bertha Alma (Straits) Quinlan. Jane was a CPA she was the Financial controller for Trane Heating and Air retiring in 2004. Jane meet her future husband when they both worked for the Jobst Institute.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin J. Bialecki and was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, 1 brother. Surviving are her daughter, Jill (Larry) Scott; son, Michael Bialecki; grandson, Jimmie F Carros III; great grandson, Jimmie F Carros IV.

The family received friends and relatives Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road, after 10:00 a.m. where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign Jane's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:15 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
01:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved