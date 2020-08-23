Jane P. McCord
Jane Phyllis (Garries) McCord, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Sunset House, in the care of Ashanti Hospice. She was born October 24, 1932, in Sandusky, OH, to Atwell John Garries and Irene (Marshall) Garries. She attended Toledo University for a year, worked at the American Crayon and Diamond Fertilizer companies in Sandusky before her marriage to LeRoy Franklin McCord in 1954. They lived in Fostoria, Cleveland, and Sandusky before moving to Toledo in 1963, where they built a house on Grantwood St.
After LeRoy's death in 1972, Jane worked at the Lion Store, later Dillard's, until her retirement in 1994. She was fond of travelling, gardening, embroidery, rug hooking, and jewelry; she had childhood friendships which lasted her entire life. In 2011, Jane became a resident of Sunset House in Toledo. Her stay there was brightened by the frequent visits of her close friend, Patricia Germain, whose years of on-going concern and attention made Jane's life so much more enjoyable. Jane also dearly loved receiving photos of her young great-great-nephew, Atwell, and interacting with him on Zoom.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy McCord; her parents, Atwell and Irene Garries; and her sister, Margaret Knerr. Jane is survived by her nephew, Gary Knerr, and his wife, Jane Bragg; great- nephew, David Knerr; great-niece, Jenny Knerr; and her great-great- nephew, Atwell Hill-Knerr.
Due to the coronavirus, a funeral service will not be held. A private burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors. (419)-472-7633. Online condolences may be sent to Jane's family at www.ansberg-west.com
