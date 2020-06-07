Jane T. CortezJane T. Cortez, age 94, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1925 to the late Benjamin and Isac (Ramos) Torres in San Antonio, Texas.She enjoyed painting, gardening, and the company of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Jane loved to decorate and host her annual family Christmas Eve celebrations where all were welcome. She was a devote Christian, praying the rosary daily.Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Cortez, Sr.; son, Albert Cortez, Jr.; daughters, Ruth I. Bergman, and Margaret Dunahoo.Left to cherish Jane's memory are her children, Alfred Cortez, Irene M. (Steve) Christ, Edward Cortez, Nicholas Cortez, Mercy Ann (Timothy) Cortez, and Sandra (Jeffery) Elliott; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren that she cherished.Family will be receiving guests for a Rosary Service on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass following at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43610.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.Due to the current circumstances we ask that all guidelines in respect to public gatherings be followed.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jane's family please visit our website.