Jane (Tunks) Timbrook
1926 - 2020
Jane Carolyn (Tunks) Timbrook passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at The Manor of Perrysburg. Jane was born on January 9, 1926 to Arvin and Verna (Rosenberry) Tunks. As an adult she held positions at Willys-Overland and the Toledo Legal News, but her proudest life-work was her family. Raised in a generation that persevered through difficult times, Jane was the epitome of stubbornness and grace. Guided by her faith she loved everyone and everything with all she had. She was always kind, never left the house without her signature lipstick, and everyone who met her said she was one of the sweetest ladies they'd ever known. She also had a soft spot for dogs and all her beloved pets over the years were treated as part of the family. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank; and son, Steve. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Thomas) LaJeunesse; daughter-in-law, Patty Timbrook; grandchildren, Adrienne (Brad) Navarre, Kristin (Michael) Balazs, Alanah Timbrook, Haley Timbrook, Mack Timbrook; and 4 great grandchildren, Shelby and Autumn Navarre and Kaitlyn and Dylan Balazs. Memorial services will be private. The family would like to thank The Manor of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care, support, and guidance through Jane's end of life journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Toledo Humane Society, 827 Illinois Ave, Maumee, OH 43537 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604. The Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio has assisted the family with arrangements.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Mrs. T was like a second mother to me. I spent a lot of time at her house with her daughter Deb, and enjoyed playing with her dogs. I loved her dearly.
Penny Timm
Friend
