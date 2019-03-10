|
Jane Turner Storck
Jane Turner Storck, 87 of Louisville passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Magnolia Springs Retirement Community in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born to the late Harry and Dorothy Turner in Toledo, OH. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University, a retired school teacher of 28 years for the Sylvania School System in Sylvania, Ohio, a member of the County, State, and National Teachers Association, and a member of Sylvania United Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Jane is also preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Roger Storck.
She was survived by her sons, Jeff (Judy) and Brian (Betsy) Storck; grandchildren, David Storck (Rebecca), Amanda Volz (Nick), Catherine Storck, and Robert Storck; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Conkling; and brother, John Turner.
Services will be private.
Donations in memory of Jane can be made to the Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St, Sylvania Ohio 43560.
RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019