Jane Vick BLAND



November 5, 1920 - March 8, 2019



It is not easy to say goodbye to our loved ones.



We will miss their sage wisdom, smile and sense of humor.



We will miss seeing them, talking to them but death is not a final ending.



It is a rite of passage.



If Janie was able to talk to you today, she would tell you.



I am free of all my pain and suffering, I am no longer trapped in my body.



I delight in My Lord's presence daily,



I can laugh, dance and sing with my God, all my angels, my family and friends who have gone before me.



Do not weep for me for Heaven is a grand place.



Loving wife, mother and grandmother, great and great great grandmother, Jane Vick Bland, 98 years old went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 8,2018. Born in Toledo Ohio, she was the daughter of William Vick and Elsie Potter.



She is survived by her two sons and step daughter, their spouses, grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. Her first born son is Micheal Szyperski (Carol) and their threechildren, Carrie Clark (Dan) and great-grandchildren, Shelby and Helena Clark, Mary Pelwecki (Kevin) and great grandchildren, Avery and Morgan Pelwecki and Micheal (Shannon) and great grandchildren, Jack, Laney and Lucy Szyperski. Her other son is Terrance Szyperski (Patricia) and their daughter, Kimberly Covey (Trevor) and great grandchildren, Emmalyn and Quinn Covey. Her step daughter is Diane Nickens (Bill), and their children, Bill Jr. and his children, Zachary and Ryan and their children and Trena Nickens and her son Brandon. She will also be missed by all her various nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Vick and Elsie Potter, loving spouse, Henry A. Bland, beloved step son, John Bland, great step grandchild, Chloe Nickens and Jane's twosisters and their spouses, Marion Bunge (Franklin) and Betty Grabowski (Ed).Janie worked at Martin Perry where she met her second husband, Henry (Hank) Bland. She also worked as a waitress with a smile at various restaurants. Janie loved to go to the lake andfish with Hank and her favor cousin, Shirley Vick and her husband, Junior. She loved to take the grandchildren to search for lucky stones on the Locust Pointe beach. Janie also loved Christmas and always had a Christmas eve party throughout her life. Later on in life, she loved to collect angels, play Bingo and garden. Janie's strongest virtue was perseverance. At the young age of 89, Janie cut her own lawn with a push mower.



Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday March 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. where the funeral service will be at 12 Noon. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St, Sylvania 43560 or Chi Living Communities, 4111N Holland-Sylvania Rd, Sylvania 43560



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019