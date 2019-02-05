(News story) PORT CLINTON - Janeane A. Cipiti, 88, of Port Clinton, a longtime medical office manager and a community volunteer, died Thursday of dementia at Lakes of Monclova Health Campus, Monclova Township.



Mrs. Cipiti retired in 2003 after 38 years as an office manager at Port Clinton medical offices, including many years in the office of the late Dr. James I. Rhiel, a Port Clinton general practitioner of more than 40 years. She also doubled as a nurse, giving shots, Linda Baechle, her daughter, said.



In retirement, Mrs. Cipiti focused on beautifying her yard with trees and flowers, and volunteering for Waterworks Park in Port Clinton.



Mrs. Cipiti's flower gardens have been on display at Waterworks Park since the early 2000s.



In 2017, she received a civic award from Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler, Jr., for volunteering to plant and tend flower gardens at the park, her daughter said.



"She was tough. She was smart. She was no-nonsense. And she was always there for others, especially for friends as they were getting older. And she never sought out recognition for what she did," Mrs. Baechle said.



Mrs. Cipiti was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Port Clinton to Melvin and Geneva Cover.



In 1948, she graduated from Port Clinton High School and then attended a nursing school in Toledo for a few years, her daughter said.



In 1950, she married Anthony "Tony" Cipiti, and they settled in Port Clinton, where they raised three children. He died in September.



In addition to gardening, Mrs. Cipiti enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, and baking for family and friends in her free time. She also liked to read.



"She never had idle hands," Mrs. Baechle said. "She would come home, she would make dinner, and then in the evening she would sew clothes for her daughters."



Mrs. Cipiti was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother.



Surviving are her son, William Cipiti; daughters, Linda Baechle and Nancy Cipiti; sister, Susan Leighty; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton.



The family suggests tributes to the church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or in Memphis.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary