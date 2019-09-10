Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janese Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays Obituary
Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays

Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays, 83, of Curtice, OH, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Landings of Oregon. She was born December 16, 1935, in Toledo to Norman and Nelda (Kaltenbach) Rober. Ginger was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School, a longtime member of St. Catherine's Parish and a current member of St. Ignatius. She enjoyed sewing, camping, bowling, but most of all being with her grandchildren.

Ginger is survived by children, Mike (Joyce) Hays, Cindy (Tom) Osborne, Sandy Hays and Mark (Debbie Corkins) Hays; grandchildren, Matt (Melissa) Hays, Katelyn (Kris) Rabatin, Josh (Colleen) Osborne, Jason (Mandy) Osborne, Jeanne (Charles) Williams, Melissa Hays, Brad Hays and Devon (Mike) Schroeder and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James of 64 years; parents; brother, Kenneth Rober and sister Marie Fleitz.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. with the family to receive guests after 9:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff at The Landings of Oregon, for their patience and care for Jim and Ginger during their stay.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now