Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays
Janese Ann "Ginger" Hays, 83, of Curtice, OH, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Landings of Oregon. She was born December 16, 1935, in Toledo to Norman and Nelda (Kaltenbach) Rober. Ginger was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School, a longtime member of St. Catherine's Parish and a current member of St. Ignatius. She enjoyed sewing, camping, bowling, but most of all being with her grandchildren.
Ginger is survived by children, Mike (Joyce) Hays, Cindy (Tom) Osborne, Sandy Hays and Mark (Debbie Corkins) Hays; grandchildren, Matt (Melissa) Hays, Katelyn (Kris) Rabatin, Josh (Colleen) Osborne, Jason (Mandy) Osborne, Jeanne (Charles) Williams, Melissa Hays, Brad Hays and Devon (Mike) Schroeder and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James of 64 years; parents; brother, Kenneth Rober and sister Marie Fleitz.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. with the family to receive guests after 9:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff at The Landings of Oregon, for their patience and care for Jim and Ginger during their stay.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019