|
|
Janet A. Forrest
March 30, 1948 - March 30, 2020
Janet A. Forrest, age 72, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born March 30, 1948, to the late Victor and Lottie (Rybka) Czajkowski of Toledo, Ohio. She will be missed by her loving husband, David F. Forrest of 45 years; sons, Jacob (Dawn) Forrest; grandkids, Kiley Ann and Kane David, of Millbury and Seth (Jennifer) Forrest; grandkids, Ava Marie and Carter Thomas, of West Milton; her sister, Bernadette Pugh and niece, Chrissy (Keith) Mackey.
Janet was a TPS Proud graduate of Woodward High School, class of 1966. She then attended The University of Toledo, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1969. Janet started her working career as a secretary for The Toledo Public Schools at The Board of Education before leaving to work as a secretary for MEBA-AMO, school for maritime officers. While working there, she met and married David F. Forrest on January 3, 1975. As David worked on the lake freighters year round, Janet decided to be a stay-at-home mom for her boys, Jacob and Seth.
Janet loved reading, playing on her IPad, watching Notre Dame football games, watching Detroit Tiger baseball games, volunteering at Feed Your Neighbor (Salem Lutheran Church) and attending Mass at St. Francis De Sales Church and St. Ignatius Church. Her greatest joy in life though came from attending her boys sporting events, from early elementary grades through their high school years at Morrison R. Waite High School, as people knew where she sat because she screamed her lungs out for every pitch during their baseball games and for every snap during their football games.
Services are to be determined, due to the current social situation we are all experiencing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551) or Feed Your Neighbor at Salem Lutheran Church, 1127 Huron Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020