Janet "Jan" A. Witt



1943 - 2020



Janet "Jan" A. Witt, age 77, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Anabel (Bossler) Firebaugh and also preceded in death by her brother, James A. Firebaugh (Linda).



Jan will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by the father of her three children and former husband, Larry Witt; two sons, Robert (Bob) N. Witt and James (Jim) F. Witt (Hollie); one daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) L. Siefert (Troy Campbell); four granddaughters, Sonya L. Witt, Ashley M. Witt-Humphrey (Sarah), Kyla B. Sofo, and Bryce Riddle; two grandsons, Troy Campbell and Chase Riddle; one great grandson, Jaxon; one great grandchild on the way and one niece, Lisa Heaton.



Jan was a long-time resident of Toledo, Ohio, prior to moving to Temperance, Michigan, in 1999. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and retired from General Mills.



She loved to host family dinners (never on time), garden, read, go to the park and volunteer at the Kennel Club. Her passion was animals, specifically German Shepherd dogs. She enjoyed training and competing in dock diving, scent work, barn hunts and agility trials. When not traveling to dog trials she went on yearly trips to Myrtle Beach, enjoyed drinking margaritas and Black Velvet and going out to dinner. She was always up for any adventure!



Due to her wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. She wants family and friends to enjoy a pig roast to celebrate her life, which will be fulfilled when the weather warms up. Memorial contributions can be made to the Monroe Kennel Club (Colleen Hegarty at 734-699-5838) or the Toledo Kennel Club, 1161 Clarion Ave., P.O. Box 464, Holland, Ohio 43528.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store