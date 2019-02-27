Janet Ann (McGaha) Green



Janet Ann (McGaha) Green, age 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by many family members at Genacross Lutheran Services on February 25, 2019. Janet was born on July 18, 1939 to Garfield and Sylvia (Woodard) McGaha in Toledo, Ohio.



Janet graduated from Woodward High School and later retired from Libbey Glass. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and doing crossword puzzles in her free time. She was extremely loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, son, Ronald; daughter, Lorrie; brothers, Clarence, James and sister, Janice.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert, Donald (Toni), Randall, Roger (Michael) and Raymond (Aliescha); daughter-in-law, Sheri; brother, Wayne (Kim); along with many grandchildren and great­grandchildren.



Friends will be received on Friday, March 1, 2019 from to 2:00 to 8:00 pm in Blanchard- Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences can be shared online at



