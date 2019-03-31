|
Janet Ann (Baymiller) Perrott
Janet Ann (Baymiller) Perrott, age 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019. She was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Nola Baymiller. She graduated from Bowsher High School in 1974, excelling in basketball and track. After serving in the army, she worked as a police officer in Aurora, Colorado. Following an accident that curtailed her law enforcement career, she worked in security in Las Vegas.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Scott (Michael); a son, Wesley Fain (Mischa); brothers; Chris Baymiller (Paula), David Baymiller; sister, Cindy D'Amato (Lou) and five grandchildren, Madison Ann Cohen, Michael Alan Scott III, Katelyn Joyce Scott, Samantha Marie Fain, and Avery Lee Fain. She also leaves behind former husband, Jim Perrott of Ft. Meyer, Florida; former partner, Katie Eddings of North Carolina, and best friend, Beth Henning of Toledo, Ohio.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 27th, at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43606, at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019