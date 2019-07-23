Janet Ann (Neuendorf) Plumadore



Janet Ann Plumadore, 84, entered the presence of the Lord on July 22, 2019 at Meadows of Kalida, where she was loved and cared for.



She was born June 3, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Carl and Ruth (Duvall) Neuendorf who preceded her in death. She received her Associates degree from Owens Technical College in Home Health Care. Janet worked various jobs throughout her life including, cashiering, sales, care giving and retired from Andersons where she worked as a greeter for many years.



Janet had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Loved good food, photography, and socializing. She loved hats and was a member of the Red Hats Society, and was also active in the Solo Parent Club where she was President from 1973-1974 and Activities Director from 1970-1980. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



She is loved and will be remembered by her four children, James L. (Deborah) Plumadore of Toledo, OH, Ruth Ann Downey of Shipshewana, IN, Mark A. (Mary Jo) Plumadore of Davenport, IA, and Theresa M. (Glenn) Kahle of Columbus Grove, OH; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Neuendorf and Jerry Neuendorf.



She was preceded in death by Carl Plumadore; her sister, Betty Finn and her granddaughter, Christina Kahle.



Friends will be received in the Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 701 North Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Visitation will continue Friday in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 106 W. Plumer St., Toledo, OH 43605 from 10:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. with a funeral service to follow. Burial will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Janet's name may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd #3, Ottawa, OH 45875 or , 480 W. Dussel Dr. Maumee, OH, 43537. Online condolences may be left at



Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019