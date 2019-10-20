|
Janet C. Fehlen
Janet C. Fehlen, age 66, of Toledo, passed away October 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Janet was born October 10, 1953 in Marquette, MI to Ben and Mabel (Flink) Chapman. Janet grew up in Bryan, OH and later moved to Toledo. She is a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School, she earned her associates degree in accounting from Owens College and her bachelors degree in religious studies from Lourdes University. She was employed with The Synod of the Covenant of the Presbyterian Church for 15 years; she retired in 2015. Janet was a member of Collingwood Presbyterian Church. Janet volunteered for Bringing Families Home (formerly FOCUS) and various other community organizations. She was an avid reader, traveler, enjoyed plays, sporting events, football parties and attending concerts. Her last concert in June being the Rolling Stones as she wanted to see Mick Jagger dance one more time.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Mike Fehlen, mother, Mabel Chapman, sister, Susan Clappe; nephews, Vincent and Wesley; Mike's family, and a large loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father and brother-in-law, Larry Clappe.
Janet was surrounded by the love of many dear friends, including her childhood friends and "The Divas".
The family will receive guests Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Memorial Services will begin Friday at 11:00 am. at Collingwood Presbyterian Church 2108 Collingwood Blvd, family will receive guests starting at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to especially thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support during Janet's final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Fair Housing Center or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Janet's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019