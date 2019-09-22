|
|
Janet Crane Barley
Janet Crane Barley died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. The daughter of Alfred and Mary Pim Crane, she was born in Toledo, August 16, 1934. She graduated from Waite High School in 1952 and earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Bowling Green State University in 1956.
She began her career as women's editor of the Xenia (Ohio) Daily Gazette. Later she applied for and received a direct commission as second lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
She married Morris W. Barley on April 17, 1958. The couple have two children. When the children were in elementary school, she began writing freelance nonfiction articles for a number of publications. She later worked as writer/editor with various organizations including government contractors, health care providers, Birmingham (Michigan) Community House, Wright State University, and Hospice of Dayton.
As a child, she loved reading about faraway places and said she wanted to see the world. Instead she made 23 trips to Britain, resulting in a book, "Story Tourist in Britain". She also wrote a book, "Winter in July: Visits With Children's Authors Down Under" after traveling to New Zealand and Australia.
That year a biographical sketch of Mrs. Barley appeared in "Something About the Author". Another highlight of her writing career was her article in Scottish Life magazine about taking her granddaughter to Scotland.
Mrs. Barley is survived by daughter, Sandra and son-in-law, Daniel Coston of Charlotte NC; son, Dean and daughter-in-law, Kathleen and grandchildren, Ian and Maura Barley of Perrysburg; sister, Maralon Haviland of Charlotte NC; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Bobbie Crane of Grayling MI; and nieces and their husbands, Cheri and Matt Kizaur and Anita Crane and Brad Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Barley.
A gathering in celebration of her life will be held in the weeks ahead.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019