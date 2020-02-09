|
|
Janet Elizabeth Forster
Janet Elizabeth Fitkin Forster, age 102, formerly of Toledo, OH, died February 1, 2020, at Wedgewood Estates Assisted Living in Mansfield, OH. She was born March 23, 1917, in Toledo to the late William and Elizabeth (Sweatman) Fitkin. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1935 and earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Bowling Green Normal College in 1939. Janet taught adult education in the Washington Local Schools for 15 years. Janet was an amazing lady who led a wonderful life and loved to laugh. She was a very caring and fun-loving person. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, visiting friends, playing bridge, walking her dog, travelling the world, sailing at Lake Nettie and even kayaked at age 97. Janet was a foster parent, a member of the American Association of University Women, and a very active member of First Congregational Church in Toledo, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. In her younger years, she also volunteered her time at the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are her son, Mark Forster of Toledo, OH; daughters, Margaret (George) Snyder of Harvard, MA and Carol (David) Latchuk of Mansfield, OH; and one grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Howard Forster; and her sister, Mary Jane Wood, of Oberlin, Ohio.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wedgewood Estates for their excellent care and attention to her needs.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd., Mansfield, OH, at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020. A memorial service will also be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo, OH.
Janet will be laid to rest with her husband at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions, in her name, can be made to the .
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020