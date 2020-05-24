Janet Garcia Tristan
1954 - 2020
Janet Garcia Tristan

Janet Garcia Tristan, 65, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. She was born in Fremont, OH on October 16, 1954 to Martin and Juanita "Janie" Garcia. Janet attended Fremont Ross High School. She was an amazing cook, selfless, loving and would do anything for anyone. Janet was a very beautiful and loving wife to her husband, Angel.

Janet is survived by her husband, Angel Tristan; children, Sonya (Leo) Pecina, Sofia Garcia, Juanita Garcia, Connie (Antonio) Herrera and Johnny Garcia Jr.; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Steve "Tato" (Andrea) Garcia, Angie Sanchez, Hank (Yolanda) Garcia, Abel Garcia, Manuel (Theresa) Garcia, James (Denise) Garcia and Genevieve Vasquez. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Martin Garcia, Ella Mae Cordoza, Edward Garcia, Paul Garcia and Gilbert Garcia.

Private services will be held at Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel. Interment will take place in West Union Cemetery in Gibsonburg.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
May 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deanna Benavides
