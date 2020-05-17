Janet L BernardJanet Lee Bernard, our beautiful mother, was born in Toledo to Harold and Elsie Pfeiffer on August 13, 1937 and became Mrs. William Bernard on May 13, 1961. As her children, we are so blessed to be a product of that sacrament. Their love produced three children, Michael, Thomas, and Molly.The day of her death would have been their 59th wedding anniversary.Our mother was so proud to be a Toledoan. She attended grade school at Blessed Sacrament, high school at Notre Dame Academy, and proudly graduated from The University of Toledo. She loved the rich and beautiful history of Toledo and its many treasures.One of our mother's dearest friends described her as "True-Blue." Our mom was just that, completely faithful and loyal. Her true-blue friends were her greatest gifts. Many of those friends have been with her since the first grade. She was loved by them until the end.Perhaps her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She was known as "Mimi" to Katherine Rose Damron, William Bernard Damron, and Robert Charles Damron. They are forever blessed by her love and will always feel her presence.Our mother's life work was to leave her children a legacy. She took the utmost care preserving and documenting our family history. Her eldest son, Michael, said that every photo and every heirloom had 10 bullet points attached to them. We are so thankful for that. We were also honored to fulfill her final wish. Which was to be at home, surrounded by her children and all the things she loved.Janet is survived by her children, Michael Bernard, Thomas Bernard, and Molly Bernard Damron (Robert); three grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews, and her wonderful cousin Jim (Joanne) Pfeiffer. She will be buried at The Toledo Memorial Park in a private service attended by her children where she will be reunited with her husband and our beloved father William Bernard.We are forever grateful and moved by the love and guidance that Heartland Hospice Care provided us. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in the name of Janet Bernard, to The Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund 333 N. Summit St. P.O. Box 10086 Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.Mom, thank you for our childhood and all the unconditional love. When we looked at our mother, we looked at the purest love that we will ever know. We love you mom. Online condolences to