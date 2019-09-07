|
Janet L. (French) Grose
Janet L. (French) Grose, a resident of Waterville, OH, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a short illness on September 5, 2019. She was born to Stewart and Gertrude French in Toledo, Ohio. Janet graduated from Libbey High School in 1939 and then attended business school. She worked for Tiedkes and the office of the Kroler Company.
She married Deo Grose , the love of her life. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was a member for 73 years. She and Deo spent many happy years at the family cottage at Little Wolf Lake in Lewiston, Michigan.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband; parents and her brother, Jack French. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Vince) Huggins of Galion, OH; sons, Dennis S. (Pamela) Thornton of Whitehouse, OH and Terry L. Thornton of Snowflake, AZ and daughter, Deborah Critchett of Salt Lake City, UT. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Monday, September 9th, at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Janet's memory are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church, 3360 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, 43607 or Hospice of NW Ohio. Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019