Janet M. Mancinotti (Specht) Webb
1936 - 2020
Janet M. (Specht) MANCINOTTI Webb

11/3/1936 - 06/24/2020

Janet M. Webb, 83, of Perrysburg, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Clare Commons, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 3, 1936 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Albert and Eleanor (Juergens) Specht. She married Dr. Paul Mancinotti on September 14, 1957 and he preceded her in death on November 16, 1973. Janet earned her bachelor's degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1957 and went on to earn her Master's degree in Education from the University of Toledo in 1979. On December 26, 1980, she married George Webb and together they have shared 39 years together.

Janet taught for over 24 years in Genoa Public Schools and retired in 1996. She was named a Jennings Scholar in 1985 and 1986 and was awarded the Who's Who Among America's Teacher Award in 1992. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg, a life member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, The Ohio State University Alumni Association, The OSU Wood County Alumni Club, and The University of Toledo Alumni Association. She belonged to the Wood County Retried Teachers Association, The Ottawa County Teachers Association, and the gallery group at the Toledo Art Museum. Janet enjoyed travel, including countless trips with George all over the world. She loved to read, golf at Sugar Creek with the Elmore Ladies, her bridge club, long walks and photography. Janet loved being around family and attending the grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her husband, George; children, Paul (Becky) Mancinotti, Mark (Tania) Mancinotti, Craig (Laurie) Mancinotti and Anne (Rick) Campbell; step-children, David (Diane) Webb, Michael Webb, Stephen Webb and Deanna (David) Neuman; twenty-three grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and brother, Thomas (Shirley Cannon) Specht. Along with her 1st husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends were received Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg. A funeral mass was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will be private at Clay Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to St. Rose Catholic Church or Southern Care Hospice, 6545 W. Central Ave, Suite 103, Toledo, Ohio 43617. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
June 26, 2020
Janet is my cousin. I have clear memories of her wedding reception when she married Paul held at her parents' lovely home. Her first husband, Paul, took loving care of our beloved cat Beth (with Janet's assistance) at his home clinic but I also remember his tragic death. Happily she found George. Janet cared deeply about people, being kind, compassionate and thoughtful. Her life was very full with many accomplishments.
Nancy Drescher
June 26, 2020
What would I say about Janet? She was my buddy teaching beside me in 4th grade. We shared good times and hard times with each other! She never forgot my birthday! I loved her like a sister! How she loved to share stories about her children and grandchildren! I will miss her greatly! May she enjoy her rewards in heaven and bask in the Presence of her Lord. Love to each of her children! I am praying for you!
Diane Terry
