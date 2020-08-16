Janet M. Smith



Janet M. Smith, age 70, passed away on August 9, 2020. Janet was a resident of Toledo, Ohio.



Survived by children, James M. Smith, Christine Bare and Eric Smith; brother, Larry (Phyllis) Hanna; sister, Barb (Darlene) Keller; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Art Beidler; parents, Ethel and Albert Keller; sister, Char Diehl.



Janet enjoyed her retirement from Bay Park Hospital. Janet loved spending time with family. Her laughter would spread happiness to all. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be at a later date.





