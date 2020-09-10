Janet Mae BurandJanet Mae Burand, of Toledo, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH on July 23, 1927 to Otto and Marie (Schwartz) Grunst.She was an executive secretary to Woolson Spice Co., Craft Master Corp., Owens-Corning and retired in 1998 from the American Cancer Society, Lucas County Unit.In her youth, Janet played the accordion with Trick Brothers Accordion School Band and WSPD radio station's. She enjoyed craft projects, meeting with Bunco friends for over 70 years.Janet is survived by her children, Stephen (Vikki) Burand and Susan (Robert) Boyer; grandchildren, Adam Burand and Natalie Frankenberg; great-granddaughter, Lexia Frankenberg; also surviving are several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.The family will receive guests Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5845 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH 43615.To leave a special message for Janet's family please visit: