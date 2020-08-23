1/1
Janet Marie Borough
1935 - 2020
Janet Marie Borough

10/14/1935 - 08/20/2020

Janet Marie Borough, 84, of Perrysburg, passed away August 20,2020, at her home. She was born October 14, 1935, to Harry and Mildred (Kaufman) Estep in Altoona, Pennsylvania. On August 23, 1952, she married Gene Borough in Grand Rapids and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2004.

Janet was a LPN for over 30 years and worked many years for Riverside Hospital and Drs. Rawlings and Beale. Janet enjoyed spending time with family, was an avid reader, liked to garden, cherished time spent with her close friends and was an animal lover.

Janet is survived by her sons, Barry of Perrysburg, Kevin (Linda) of Atlanta, and Kent Borough of Maumee; her daughter, Dawn (Jim) Walker of Waterville; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and her 2 brothers, Don (Joan) Estep, and Richard (Shirley) Hester. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and her brother, Jim Hester.

Her services will be private for her family. Her services are entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.

Donations in Janet's memory are encouraged to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
