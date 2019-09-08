|
|
Janet Marie (Strahota) Davis
Janet Marie (Strahota) Davis, 57, of Toledo, OH, passed away September 1, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. Janet was born September 25, 1961, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Patricia and the late Ralph Strahota. While her illness was brief, Janet battled it with resolve – just as she worked and cared for her family throughout her life.
Janet graduated from Bedford High School and Davis Business College and was in the insurance industry for the past 30 years, most recently for 19 years with Huntington Insurance as a Commercial Account Manager. Janet also worked with the Hylant Group and Picton Cavanaugh early in her career. As a Certified Insurance Service Rep., she provided exceptional account management by treating her clients with the utmost professionalism while providing technical expertise. Janet's Huntington family provided needed solace during her final days in words and deeds and Jan's family thanks them sincerely.
Surviving Janet are her mother, Patricia Strahota; devoted husband of 36 years, Scot; loving sons, Adam and Tyler; step-son Nathan; and grandson Zachary Davis. Siblings Mike (Charlene) Strahota, Ed (Linda) Strahota, Laurie (Todd) Jonland and Beth (Dean) Skillman and many beloved nieces and nephews will cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Strahota, sister Kathleen Visnick, sister-in-law Colleen Strahota, and nephew Craig Visnick.
Formal details of the obituary aside, as Jan's "kid" sister, I want to take this opportunity to express publicly my gratitude for my big sis – it was she and I against the world for a time after we moved to Bedford from PA, and she let me in on some pretty cool stuff in our formative years (gotta' love the 70's and 80's) that will always bring a smile to my face and exuberance to my heart. To name a few in no specific order: Zeppelin, Elton John, Seger, The Boss; Speedway Jam, Old West End Festival, Toledo Zoo; anything by Steven King and Friday the 13th movies; tolerating Dad's Mutual of Omaha, David Letterman Show (circa 1980!), Saturday Night Live (the good years); Six Little Bees, Bob's Inn, and the Steelers; tanning on the roof (yes, we did), carving pumpkins, $2 McDonalds lunches, CRASH! (family joke), and our brilliant plan to break her old eyeglasses for an upgrade – Kids, DO NOT try this at home!
We will miss her smarts, wit and sarcasm. Most recently when Jan couldn't quite remember the date, she barely hesistated in response to "Who is our current President?", replying "I'd rather not say…." And with no disrespect for the office of POTUS, that was Janet. God Bless her.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Quimby's Food & Spirits, 3536 W. Sterns Rd., Lambertville, MI, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the banquet room. In memory, please consider donations to your favorite cause.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019