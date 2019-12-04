Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:15 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Resources
Janet Marie Knott


1943 - 2019
Janet Marie Knott Obituary
Janet Marie Knott

Janet M. Knott, 75, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 29, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Helen Benson. Janet was a 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked various places over the years including: St. Vincent's Medical Center, Clark Dodge & Co., Libbey Owens Ford and Sears in Northwood. In her spare time, Janet enjoyed crocheting, listening to Elvis music, traveling and visiting casinos. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, camping, dining out, attending her grandchildren's sporting activities and planning family gatherings. She will be dearly missed.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John; daughters, Jackie (Shawn) Kinnee, Tammy (Mike) Kaseman and Jeanette (Matt) Swiergosz; grandchildren, Shelby and Mackenzie Kaseman and Kyle and Noah Swiergosz; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Lau and her brother, Roland (Joanne) Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margie Davo; infant son, Steven Robert Knott and infant daughter, Cheryl Ann Knott.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will begin on Saturday in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. and continue on with the funeral Mass to be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be.

So He closed His arms around you And whispered "Come to Me". You didn't deserve what you went through and so He gave you…rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. And when I saw you sleeping So peaceful, free from pain, I could not wish you back To suffer that again.



www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
