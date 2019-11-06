|
Janet Mary (Goralske) Wenning
Janet Mary (Goralske) Wenning, passed away on November 2, 2019 at her home in Cedar Crest, NM. She was born on September 21, 1948 to Victor and Mary Bukowski of Toledo, Ohio who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Heinrich; her children, David Goralske and Clare (Ron) Cantwell; four grandchildren, David Jr., Brittney, Anneliese, Katherine; one great grandchild, Noah James and her siblings, Robert, Victor Jr., Gregory, Joyce.
Services were held on November 5, 2019 at Prince of Peace in Cedar Crest. In lieu of flowers, we sincerely appreciate your kind financial support of Prince of Peace Church and School at 12121 N. State Hwy. 14, Cedar Crest, New Mexico 87008 where Jan dedicated countless volunteer hours.
Jan will be missed by many here but our hearts smile when we think how she is welcomed in heaven.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019