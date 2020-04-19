Janet Middleton Macera Janet Middleton Macera,86, of Waterville, went into the arms of the Lord on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Washington DC on November 27, 1933 to Helen (Kelley) and Frederic Middleton. She graduated from Woddrow Wilson High School in Washington DC and attended Washington College (Chestertown MD). She graduated in 1956 with a degree in Sociology and Psychology. She met her husband of 63 years , Sam, at college and they were married on September 15, 1956. Janet lived in Kennedyville MD, Bridgeton NJ, and finally Waterville OH. In Waterville she was active in the Waterville Playshop, a community theatre group, where she sold advertisement and season memberships. She was the longest-serving secretary / treasurer, a position she held for 19 years. She was an avid bowler for 40 years in various leagues at the Timbers Bowling Lanes in Maumee. A tennis enthusiast, she played for many years with various groups at Laurel Hill Swim and Tennis Club and Fallen Timbers Family Recreation Club. She was a skillful card player and a member of several bridge and pinochle clubs. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville where she was a member of the Altar Club and helped with distribution of the church newsletter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol Sattler; and grandson, Trevor Hertzfeld. Surviving are her husband, Sam; her sister, Mary (Rasmussen); her four children: Sue (Lewis) Chandler, Andy (Myrlene) Macera, Lynne (Kevin) Helman, and Beth (Brad) Hertzfeld; grandchildren: Chrystel Wilkins, Bryan Chandler, Francesca Macera, Gabriella Macera, Amy Hall, Jessica Peart, Jennifer Brier, Taylor Hertzfeld. Janet also has 14 great grandchildren. The family also wishes to acknowledge the excellent care given to Janet by Nancy Leighty, Kari Baber, Mary Pat Browne, Karla Johnson and the entire staff at Heartland Hospice. Janet will be cremated and a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd, Ste E, Perrysburg, Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www. dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.