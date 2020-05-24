Janet "Raven" MonkJanet "Raven" (Werner) Monk was called home to the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. A 1976 Woodward High School Graduate, Raven was a breast cancer survivor, fierce animal and marine wildlife advocate and humanitarian.Filled with endless passion, empathy and gratitude for life, Raven would always lend a helping hand to those in need whenever and wherever she could.She loved to travel around the country with her friends enjoying her favorite music groups The Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin DeGraw, and The 1975. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlene and Robert Werner; sister, Judy (Savory); brothers, George, Jerry and Richard Kellerbauer. She is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Lisa, Ashley, Michel Slater (Michelle); sister, Karen Douglas; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Due to covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later time.