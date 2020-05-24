Janet "Raven" Monk
1958 - 2020
Janet "Raven" Monk

Janet "Raven" (Werner) Monk was called home to the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. A 1976 Woodward High School Graduate, Raven was a breast cancer survivor, fierce animal and marine wildlife advocate and humanitarian.

Filled with endless passion, empathy and gratitude for life, Raven would always lend a helping hand to those in need whenever and wherever she could.

She loved to travel around the country with her friends enjoying her favorite music groups The Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin DeGraw, and The 1975. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arlene and Robert Werner; sister, Judy (Savory); brothers, George, Jerry and Richard Kellerbauer. She is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Lisa, Ashley, Michel Slater (Michelle); sister, Karen Douglas; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Due to covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later time.

www.toledocremation.com


Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
