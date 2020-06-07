Janet Powers



Janet Dawn Powers passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1949 to James and Elizabeth (Helsel) Powers. She grew up in South Toledo and was a graduate of Bowsher High School. She later attended Stautzenberger College where she received her associates degree in Secretarial Science. She worked for Libbey Glass and spent 29 years working for the Lucas County Board of Elections as a poll worker. She moved to the Eastside of Toledo in the 80s where she was politically active in her community. She loved playing poker with her family and Bunco with her friends. She was a practitioner of Tai' Chi and meditation which she used to center herself. Janet especially loved spending time at her friend, Becky's pond, where she spent countless hours fishing with her grandson and special girls, Katie and Leah. She loved crafting and organized craft nights for her children, nieces and nephews. She loved crocheting and made many scarves and dish towels for her family and friends. You could always expect her famous platter of brownies at any function she attended. Janet was never afraid to speak her mind, but always mixed her words with great wit and humor. She will be sorely missed by her furbaby, Pepper.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Charles and Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Kelly); son, Kevin; grandson, Aidan James Merryman; brother, Patrick (Laurie); and half-brother, Peter Pearson; sister-in-law, Denise Damazyn; nieces Christie and Grace; nephews, Jason, Shawn, Brian and Jordan. 8 great grand nieces and nephews, along with a whole host of close friends who were like family.



The family would like to thank St. Charles Hospital for their care and attentiveness during her illness. They would also like to thank St. Charles Cardiac Rehab especially Dr. Bishara and nurses Samantha, Joanie, Tiara and Laurie for their loving care over the last 30 years. Donations can be made in her name to St. Charles Cardiac Rehab.



Janet donated her body to UTMC to further the cause of science. A memorial for family and friends will be made at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store